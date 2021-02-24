WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

NYSE:WNS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,978. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.77.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 105.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

