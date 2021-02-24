Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Wolverine World Wide worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,192 shares of company stock valued at $225,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE WWW opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

