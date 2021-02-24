Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $826,775.02 and $92,007.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,381.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,609.42 or 0.03259138 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.35 or 0.00363199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $524.32 or 0.01061763 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.18 or 0.00417523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.76 or 0.00394387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.56 or 0.00262369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00023783 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

