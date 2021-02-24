Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL) Declares $0.15 Final Dividend

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1548 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$21.72.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

