Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL) Declares $0.15 Final Dividend

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1548 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$21.72.
About Woodside Petroleum
