Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.37

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Woolworths Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments.

