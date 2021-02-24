Wootrade 24 Hour Volume Hits $166.75 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 121.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. Wootrade has a total market capitalization of $163.50 million and approximately $166.75 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wootrade has traded 601.3% higher against the US dollar. One Wootrade token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.77 or 0.00504068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00067397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00081703 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.23 or 0.00481326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00073236 BTC.

Wootrade Profile

Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,674,105 tokens. Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog

