Workhorse Group’s (WKHS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WKHS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of WKHS traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.36. 2,699,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,350,414. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $690,993.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 527,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,925,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 866,241 shares of company stock worth $22,439,625. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,521,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after buying an additional 2,001,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after buying an additional 1,975,521 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after buying an additional 647,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after buying an additional 633,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

