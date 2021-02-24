World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.92.

WWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of WWE stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. 17,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,549. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 187.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 192,916 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

