Worley Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.25 (ASX:WOR)

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

