Wownero Market Capitalization Hits $3.22 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Wownero has traded 94.7% higher against the US dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $14,075.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

