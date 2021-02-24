Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.00 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.00 billion and $183.61 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $48,600.59 or 0.99695153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039416 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00137855 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012479 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 123,420 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

