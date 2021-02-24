Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Up 49.5% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $251.10 or 0.00508909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $957.49 million and approximately $841.05 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.49 or 0.00507659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00481757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00073668 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,813,121 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.