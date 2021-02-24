Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Market Capitalization Reaches $713,677.20

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $713,677.20 and $5,584.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be bought for $371.51 or 0.00747527 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.33 or 0.00511733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00068389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00083566 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00059135 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.02 or 0.00488984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00073936 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

