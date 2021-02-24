Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Down 20.6% This Week

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for about $48.29 or 0.00098163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $80.98 million and approximately $20.01 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.45 or 0.00500970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00069975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00083711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.21 or 0.00500493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00074915 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

