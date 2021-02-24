WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Trading Up 16%

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) shares were up 16% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.87 and last traded at $54.21. Approximately 3,236,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 897% from the average daily volume of 324,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

In related news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $57,707.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $220,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 152.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 905,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 95,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

