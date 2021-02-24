WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Set at C$140.00 by Raymond James

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) has been given a C$140.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WSP Global from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$105.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$128.60.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of TSE WSP traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$117.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$101.42. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$59.83 and a 12-month high of C$127.54. The firm has a market cap of C$13.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.25.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.