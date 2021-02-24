xBTC Price Hits $0.90 on Major Exchanges (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One xBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001778 BTC on exchanges. xBTC has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $314,085.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, xBTC has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.77 or 0.00504068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00067397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00081703 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.23 or 0.00481326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00073236 BTC.

xBTC Token Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 7,894,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,644,914 tokens. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

xBTC Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars.

