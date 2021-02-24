Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 576,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,009,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) by 211.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 137,262 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.05% of Xcel Brands worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

