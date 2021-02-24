Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

XNCR stock opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Xencor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

