Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $58.35 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 302572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter worth $83,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 150.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

