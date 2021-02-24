Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

