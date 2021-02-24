Xiana Mining Inc. (XIA.V) (CVE:XIA) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Shares of Xiana Mining Inc. (XIA.V) (CVE:XIA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.11, but opened at C$0.09. Xiana Mining Inc. (XIA.V) shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 3,700 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.22. The stock has a market cap of C$5.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.11.

Xiana Mining Inc. (XIA.V) Company Profile

Xiana Mining Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. The company mainly produces copper, silver, and gold concentrates. It holds 100% ownership of Minera Altos de Punitaqui, which comprises four producing copper-gold mines and covers an area of 11,838 hectares in Region IV, Chile.

