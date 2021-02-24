Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.21

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $3.12. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 406,666 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $655.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

