XMax Hits Market Cap of $5.63 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. XMax has a total market cap of $5.63 million and $1.72 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, XMax has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055985 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00035403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.58 or 0.00725952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00038979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003716 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,207,714,320 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

