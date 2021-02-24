XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP) Hits New 52-Week High at $5,680.00

Shares of XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,680 ($74.21) and last traded at GBX 5,620 ($73.43), with a volume of 27621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,580 ($72.90).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,178.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,601.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 60.17.

XP Power Limited (XPP.L) Company Profile (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Limited (XPP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power Limited (XPP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.