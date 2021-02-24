Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Announces Earnings Results

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%.

NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,542. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 0.36.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPER. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

