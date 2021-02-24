Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

XPER opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Xperi has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xperi by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,691,000 after purchasing an additional 442,591 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xperi by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 440,922 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Xperi by 22.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,079,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 380,705 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xperi by 73.0% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 723,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 305,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

