Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Gap Down to $22.03

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.03, but opened at $20.48. Xperi shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 54,149 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPER. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

