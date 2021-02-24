Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Trading 9.2% Higher

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s share price traded up 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.90. 129,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 275,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xtant Medical by 687.2% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 72,803,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,080,000 after acquiring an additional 63,554,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xtant Medical by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 251,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Xtant Medical by 29.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

