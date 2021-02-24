Xtrackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACSG) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACSG) dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.05 and last traded at $33.05. Approximately 687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85.

