YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.70% of YETI worth $101,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,482,000 after buying an additional 1,208,886 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,989,000 after purchasing an additional 772,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,699,000 after purchasing an additional 547,310 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,309,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,312,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

YETI stock opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $993,265.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,389.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,488,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,699 shares of company stock worth $7,117,997 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

