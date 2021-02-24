YIELD App Hits Market Capitalization of $23.66 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One YIELD App token can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YIELD App has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $23.66 million and $1.92 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00055354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.55 or 0.00738141 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00033853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00039198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00060442 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

