Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Trading Up 6.1%

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 188,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 411,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on YTEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 101,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.19% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.