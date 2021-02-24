Yorbeau Resources (TSE:YRB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.05. Yorbeau Resources shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 40,900 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$16.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Yorbeau Resources Company Profile (TSE:YRB)

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal properties. The company holds 100% interest in Rouyn property that consists of one mining concession and 94 claims having a total area of 2,684.88 hectares located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, QuÃ©bec; and Scott Lake property comprises three non-contiguous claim blocks consisting of 123 complete or partial claim cells covering an area of approximately 6,089 hectares located in the townships of LÃ©vy, Scott, and Obalski in northwestern QuÃ©bec.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Yorbeau Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yorbeau Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.