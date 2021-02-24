YOU COIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.20 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00057745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.64 or 0.00774294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00033774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00038780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060736 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,356.67 or 0.04744016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

