Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $850.70

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 850.70 ($11.11) and traded as high as GBX 978 ($12.78). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 940 ($12.28), with a volume of 4,996 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 850.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 710.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £571.90 million and a P/E ratio of -27.17.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.