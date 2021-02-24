YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Up 8.8%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)’s stock price rose 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 1,819,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,417,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
YPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Santander lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.
The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87.
About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)
YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.
Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.