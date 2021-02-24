YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Up 8.8%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)’s stock price rose 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 1,819,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,417,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

YPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Santander lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 197,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,918,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 1,434,421 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 36,107 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $4,226,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.