Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) rose 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 968,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,390,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

YJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Yunji alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $623.26 million, a P/E ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $157.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yunji Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yunji in the third quarter worth about $639,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yunji by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.