Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.72 Million

Equities analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to post $490.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $502.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $485.95 million. FLIR Systems posted sales of $489.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FLIR Systems.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLIR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 19.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 10.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 99,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 51.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52.

FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

