Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.72 Million

Equities analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to post $490.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $502.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $485.95 million. FLIR Systems posted sales of $489.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FLIR Systems.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FLIR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.
Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52.
About FLIR Systems
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
