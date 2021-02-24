Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $694.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce $694.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $687.67 million to $704.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $363.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

A number of research firms have commented on HZNP. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $4,474,753.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 346,619 shares of company stock worth $26,652,435 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $91.76. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

