Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to post sales of $302.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $292.00 million and the highest is $313.20 million. Navient posted sales of $297.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $961.00 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Navient’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 24.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 82.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. Navient has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

