Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.69. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund acquired 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $315,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,518 shares of company stock worth $2,889,044. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 75,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NUS traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $63.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

