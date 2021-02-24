Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Announce $2.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.78 and the highest is $2.87. NVIDIA reported earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $9.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.49.

Shares of NVDA traded up $14.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $579.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,805,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,206. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $551.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.