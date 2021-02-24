Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will announce sales of $315.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.40 million. PQ Group posted sales of $352.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PQ Group.

Get PQ Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PQG. KeyCorp began coverage on PQ Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PQ Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

Shares of PQG stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PQG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PQ Group in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PQ Group in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PQ Group in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PQ Group in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PQ Group (PQG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.