Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Standard Motor Products posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Standard Motor Products.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 91.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 572.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. 2,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a market cap of $926.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.