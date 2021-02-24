Zacks: Analysts Anticipate STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) will report sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. STMicroelectronics posted sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full-year sales of $12.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $13.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

STM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 121.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

