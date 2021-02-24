Zacks: Analysts Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will post $289.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $299.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $225.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 355.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRK opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

