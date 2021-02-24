Zacks: Analysts Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

NYSE:FCN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,057. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,767,000 after buying an additional 870,896 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,570,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $48,153,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,084,000 after buying an additional 110,497 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 342.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 79,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

