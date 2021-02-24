Zacks: Analysts Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to report sales of $51.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.10 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $154.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.30 million to $156.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $300.45 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $317.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRMY opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.39. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

