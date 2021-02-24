Zacks: Analysts Expect Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NIO’s earnings. NIO reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIO will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NIO.

Get NIO alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

Shares of NIO traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. 81,369,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,248,734. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NIO has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in NIO by 407,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after buying an additional 8,497,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in NIO by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NIO by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,891 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 8.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,047,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after acquiring an additional 299,655 shares during the last quarter.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIO (NIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.